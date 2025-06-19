Forest School team continue their outdoor education mission

UON Education academics and students and staff from Grange Park Academy, Kettering.

University of Northampton Education academics have welcomed even more county school children for learning outside the classroom.

A University team passionate about the benefits of learning outside the traditional classroom have rounded off a hat trick of teaching sessions for local children.

Education and physical education academics have joined forces to deliver bespoke teaching at the University’s Forest School on campus.

The workshops are engaging and fun, covering educational, life and social skills for the children. There are lessons for their teachers, too, about using the natural environment to boost the learning experience.

The recent visits saw the children enjoying:

Kingswood Primary Academy – covered being adventurous outdoors and what happens if they get lost.

Lings Primary School had minibeast hunts and made Bug Hotels.

Grange Primary Academy, Kettering learned about compass directions and teamwork.

Helen Tiplady, Senior Lecturer in Education, co-led the final workshop and says: “We’ve had a busy but wonderful few weeks making sure schools in our area get the most out of their time with our Forest School.

“The most recent session covered maps and directions so the children could work out their north, south, east and west are and they used sticks to make a compass. We did jigsaw mapwork where the children used a map and compass to find their place on campus and, by extension, develop skills so they always know where they are.

“We look forward to welcoming more schools throughout this year and beyond; if you are interested in visiting us at Waterside, get in touch!”