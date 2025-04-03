Forest School ‘tasters’ traverse terrific teaching terrain

Inside the 'teepee' for extra lessons. Associate Professor Emma Whewell leads the class.

Local primary schools came to Waterside this week to sample the benefits of learning outdoors, a new initiative of bookable workshops at University of Northampton.

Children from Eastfield Academy Primary School sampled University of Northampton’s (UON) new Forest School, experiencing learning beyond the classroom.

During a taster session of what the Forest School offers earlier this week, they took part in team challenges that promoted independence, resilience and problem-solving skills and finished with a bird hunt in the wooded area.

A further two primary schools will visit the University over the coming days for similar, life skills learning with activities including a ‘welly waddle’, mini beast hunt and scavenging for materials to make a bug hotel.

Senior Lecturer Helen Tiplady leads the way for the blindfold exercise that encourages communication and teamworking skills.

Adam Goodman, class teacher from Eastfield Primary Academy, said: “The children have had the opportunity to work as a team, work on their social skills, communication skills and have got to do things that they wouldn’t do in their day-to-day classroom life. This opportunity has been valuable to our school, our children and their education”.

These brand new bookable half-day workshops are available on set dates during May and June and focus on key curriculum areas across Key Stage 1 and 2.

For a small fee, schools can book an activity linked to science, art or P.E. to be delivered by UON’s outdoor learning academics.

The University opened the Forest School in April 2024 – supported by funds from Innovate UK – with a vision of connecting more children and adults with the outdoors across Northants and beyond.

Eastfield Primary Academy Primary students with UON staff outside the teepee at Waterside.

Since opening, the University has welcomed groups of children and adults for activities like STEAM Northants and BBC’s annual good mental health advice and support event Headfest.

It’s not just local children benefitting from the Forest School.

UON students of education, geography and Sports degrees have experienced teaching outdoors as part of their course curriculum, gaining valuable skills and ensuring future generations can make the most of the natural environment at Waterside Campus.

Associate Professor of Learning and Teaching, Dr Emma Whewell, said: “Our Forest School workshops are designed to support children to learn a range of skills whilst building an understanding of our natural world and feeling the benefits of being connected with nature. Our team are experienced teachers and can plan a forest school experience that will benefit pupils and link to their curriculum.”

If you want to book a workshop for your school, please email [email protected]