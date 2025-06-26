Five schools unite for #EMATters Voices concert

The #EMATters Voices Choir made up of five primary schools

Children from five East Midlands Academy Trust primary schools came together for the #EMATters Voices choir performance last week (Thursday 19th June).

Around 130 primary school children from Northampton International Academy, Hardingstone Academy, Stimpson Avenue Academy and Castle Academy in Northampton, as well as from Orchard Academy in Milton Keynes, performed in the Northampton International Academy theatre in front of a full house of family and friends.

Music teachers at each school have been working with pupils over the last few months to help them learn the songs and music, and the concert was the first time they had performed those songs all together.

The concert, called Stories in Music, included popular tunes such as Under the Sea (The Little Mermaid), How Far I’ll Go (Moana), Seasons of Love (Rent) and ended with a performance of Chosen Family by Elton John and Rina Sawayama.

Chief executive of East Midlands Academy Trust said: “The #EMATters Voices project is an example of the amazing things that can be achieved when our schools all work together. Well done to everyone involved, all of the hard work paid off and hearing children from five different #EMATters primary schools come together in harmony, both musically and as a community, was truly inspiring.

“The children clearly had a wonderful time performing and the reaction from the audience showed just how much it was enjoyed by all.”