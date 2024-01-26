First cohort of schools receive WNC's bronze Healthy Schools Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award is designed to improve the health and wellbeing of whole school communities which must attain certain standards across areas including mental health and wellbeing, healthy eating, physical activity and PSHE (personal, social, health and economic education). Standards have been specifically designed and tailored to Northamptonshire, which makes it unique compared to other healthy schools awards.

The schools who achieved this prestigious award are: Lumbertubs Primary School, Hunsbury Park Primary, Spring Lane Primary, Briar Hill Primary School, Falconer’s Hill Academy, Crick Primary, Billing Brook School, Hospital and Outreach Education, St James Primary, The Parker Academy - E-ACT, Waynflete Infants School, Eastfield Academy, Greenfields Specialist School for Communication, Stoke Bruene CE Primary School, Gayton CE Primary School, Yardley Gobian CE Primary School, Tiffield CE Primary School, Whittlebury CE Primary School, On Track Education, Northampton, Croughton All Saints CofE Primary School, Newnham Primary School, Welton Academy, Cedar Road Primary School, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, The Bliss Charity School, Wootton Primary School, Hopping Hill Primary School.

The majority of these schools have already signed up to start working towards the Healthy Schools Silver Award, which involves them focusing a universal and targeted health priority in their setting and putting an intervention in place. Visit West Northamptonshire Councils website for more information on West Northamptonshire Councils Healthy Schools Award Programme.

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Childrens, Families and Education at WNC said: “I am delighted to see so many schools make a continued commitment towards giving our children a healthier future. Gaining a bronze level award is an incredible achievement and I am very excited to see so many schools sign up to work towards getting their silver award.”

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Wellbeing and Health Integration at WNC said: “I am pleased that so many of our schools are committed to keeping children across West Northamptonshire healthy. The number of schools who have participated in this scheme is so encouraging, and I am proud of West Northamptonshire Council’s continued effort to keeping our residents safe and well.”