First Class University of Northampton student Matt gains award for highest national exam result

A former student’s series of sizable sporting successes continues with recognition from a leading professional association just weeks after he graduated.

Matt Dicker – from Trowbridge, near Bath – is one of the first graduates of the University of Northampton’s (UON) Sports Rehabilitation and Conditioning degree.

He gained a First Class honours degree, and being the top of the class is becoming a habit for Matt. Recently, he achieved the highest attainment grade across all training programmes accredited by regulator and professional association BASRaT (British Association of Sport Rehabilitators).

Matt Dicker on the pitch.

In recognition of his hard work, BASRaT awarded him their annual Graybrook Award for outstanding academic achievement. He says: “The Award means a lot to me. BASRaT is the governing body for my profession, meaning they approve and oversee what’s taught in sports rehabilitation courses.”

“To be eligible for BASRaT registration, I needed to complete 400 hours of practical placement and pass their advanced trauma course and an exam. Nationally for this year I am the highest placing person with an 84% average across all assessments and modules in my degree.”

“I wasn’t aware they even had an award, so I was shocked to receive it. It’s a great feeling as I feel all my hard-work has paid off.”

Of his graduation and next career steps, Matt concludes: “It felt great to receive my degree certificate as I never thought I’d get this far. Before starting the degree, I didn’t consider myself the most academic of people, but the course and the people I was learning from soon changed my perception of myself and made me love studying and research.”

“I’m working in the NHS as a physiotherapy assistant at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon. I have my own patients and create exercise plans for them. I like the variety of the job as I see so many different patients and learn so much from them. It’s great experience for my next career steps, which will be applying for a master’s degree in Physiotherapy.