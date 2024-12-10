And there is no better way to mark the huge moment than with lovely photos of the classes in their first school uniforms, with the first class mates and first teachers.

Every year Chronicle & Echo features a photo round-up of reception classes, from pictures submitted by schools.

The pictures show children beaming proudly surrounded by their new class mates. The pictures appeared in the print edition of this newspaper last month, now we are publishing the images online.

Below are 43 pictures of reception classes across Northampton and beyond – spot anyone you know?

1 . First Class pictures in Northampton Some of the children who started school in September 2024... Photo: Submitted

2 . First Class pictures in Northampton Weston Favell Primary School - Oak Class. Photo: Submitted

3 . First Class pictures in Northampton Weston Favell Primary School - Fir Class. Photo: Submitted

4 . First Class pictures in Northampton Upton Meadows Primary School - Class RFH. Photo: Submitted