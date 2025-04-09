First and second-year students storm the stage at The Black Prince

Group of student musicians performing on stage.

Gig goers were treated to a live music showcase when students took over the stage at one of Northampton’s historical music venues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bands have been playing at The Black Prince since the 1960s, offering a local stage on the global music scene for touring bands such as The Senseless Things, Enter Shikari and You Me At Six – as well as introducing homegrown talent to the world, including slowthai, Mae Stephens and Billy Lockett.

Last week, nine student bands from the town’s University enjoyed the same rite of passage, as they appeared at the 800-capacity venue in Lady’s Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undergraduates on the Popular Music degree course packed out the function room on Monday night (31 March) and blew the roof off with tributes, covers and original tracks.

Student Bethany Hearn, of colourmebethany, performs at The Black Prince.

One of the students performing was Bethany Hearn, of colourmebethany, who said: “I had a lot of fun playing at The Black Prince again, there was a great atmosphere. My band consists of members of Weesy – who also played on the night – so it was great to see them perform, as well as play with them. I had a really good response from my set which was really cool.”

As well as forming part of their group performance assessment module, the students grabbed the opportunity with both hands to entertain an audience of students, family, friends and members of the public.

Senior Lecturer in Popular Music, Tim Smart said: “Our first and second-year students have absolutely smashed it with their stage performances at The Black Prince. The entire crowd was on their feet, cheering and singing along – it was a great atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Performing on stage at local venues is a hugely important part of the course here at UON, and integral to the study of every one of our students. It offers them the opportunity to improve their confidence in front of a crowd, experience a slice of the industry by getting involved with the entire gig production (including set-up and take-down), and their performances as up-and-coming musicians adds to the vibrant music scene already booming in Northampton town.”

Student performing on-stage at The Black Prince.

Opportunities to amplify their careers within the local music scene are plenty, with the students performing to thousands of attendees at last year’s Northampton Music Festival, and learning from some of the best, including academic Tim Smart who has recently released a single with global Ska sensation, The Specials.

Now the first two years of students have rocked the main stage, the countdown is on until the end-of-year gig for Popular Music’s graduating cohort, taking place next month (Thursday 8 May) from 8-11pm at The Picturedrome, Northampton. The free event is open to members of the public, all are welcome.

Find out more about studying Popular Music and Music Production at the University of Northampton.

​