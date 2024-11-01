Fancy dress fundraiser 10k walk for Long Buckby Infant School

Route map

The staff at Long Buckby Infant School are taking part in a 10k inflatable fancy dress walk to raise funds for a cabin classroom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cabin classroom for the infant school will provide a quiet learning space for focus groups & interventions, as well as a sensory space to provide relief for children that need a calmer space during the school day.

The friends of Long Buckby Infant School have already raised £10,000 of the £20,000 that is needed and the staff are hoping to add to this total with this walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10k route takes the staff around the village, so the all the local children and families will be able to see the very impractical large inflatable fancy dress costumes.

In the lead up to the walk, the children will 'guess the staff member' to see if they can predict the costumes and staff member who is wearing it. So far there will be a dinosaur, few flamingos, chicken, unicorn and an astronaut with between 15-20 staff members taking part.