Family-run Northampton nursery ‘over the moon’ with outstanding Ofsted rating

A family-run business that now runs two ‘outstanding’ Northamptonshire nurseries have said they are “over the moon” with their latest Ofsted inspection outcome.

Little Learners runs a nursery in Corby, set up in 2010, which has been graded ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted three times in a row.

The provider’s Northampton nursery, situated in Sunnyside House in Cliftonville, now also wears the badge of honour after being inspected in April and jumping from a ‘good’ to an ‘outstanding’ grade in all areas.

The Little Learners nursery, in Cliftonville, has been graded outstanding by Ofsted following its latest inspection.

Nursery director, Samantha Evans, said: “My team are incredible and have worked tirelessly during the most challenging years our sector have faced; during and post Covid. They have remained strong, loyal and passionate and everything they do for the children they do with love, enthusiasm and consideration.

“I am as equally proud of them, as I am happy for them to have been recognised by Ofsted with this outstanding grade.”

The Northampton nursery, which opened in 2015 is a Grade II listed building and features a piazza, an outdoor environment for forest school learning opportunities and an art barn, where children explore their creativity.

Ofsted inspectors, on visiting the nursery, described it as a “special place for children to be,” where children display “exemplary behaviour.”

Parents also commented that Little Learners Northampton nursery is a “lifeline” and said that staff always go “above and beyond” to support their individual needs, such as supporting families with food and resources banks.

Ofsted found that staff at the setting are “highly reflective, experienced and skilled” as well as “highly effective in extending children’s communication skills.”

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) make “rapid progress” from their starting points, the Ofsted report adds.

Operations manager, Hollie White, said: “We are so proud of the team and are now over the moon to share our outstanding grade.”

Hollie said that the nursery is influenced by the Reggio Emilia approach - in other words, a child-led enquiry approach - and their teaching is enhanced by nature.