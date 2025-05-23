Families ‘so proud’ of 10 child footballers from Northampton among top six best schools in the country

The families of 10 child footballers from Northampton are “so proud” as the team made it to the top six best schools in the country following their tournament success.

The pupils from Harpole Primary School took part in the Pokémon Primary Schools Cup and competed at Stoke City Football Club’s ground in a bid to make the semi final.

Though the team narrowly missed out, they were pleased to make it to the top six and beat a number of teams to get that far.

The youngsters were supported by all their friends back in Harpole, who watched the tournament on a livestream on Friday (May 16).

The players who took part were Freddie Dillon-Read, Luca Faulkner, Kitt Foalks, Charlie Dillon-Read, George Gregory, Joey Surridge, James O’Grady, Freddie Froomes, Austin Ennever and Oliver Ennever.

Mother of 11-year-old twins Freddie and Charlie, Holly Longley, reached out to the Chronicle & Echo to celebrate the “magnificent effort” by the team.

“We were all so proud that they made it through that many rounds,” said Holly, who explained that they played in Daventry, Wellingborough and Birmingham before progressing to Stoke City’s stadium.

As a Pokémon-themed event and the sun shining down on the tournament, Holly said it made for a lovely atmosphere.

The children were all “buzzing but nervous” and were as prepared as they could have been for the experience.

Holly’s sons Freddie and Charlie were part of the team last year when they were in year five. As they prepare to move to secondary school, they and the fellow year sixes will be sad to say goodbye to the team.

The parents of every child went along to watch and Holly said: “Harpole is a lovely community. It was even streamed live at the school and everyone watched together.”

Holly believes that being part of a sports team and building a sense of community and togetherness is “grounding” for young people like her sons.

Even though her son Freddie was in the high pressure goalkeeper position, Holly says the young people all rallied around and showed their support in difficult moments.

Lee Harlin, a year four teacher at Harpole Primary School, told this newspaper: "We are extremely proud of the team for their achievements where they showed excellent teamwork and a determined spirit."