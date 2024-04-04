Families read together at Queen Eleanor Primary Academy’s Book Breakfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Queen Eleanor Primary Academy in Northampton, part of Creative Education Trust, were delighted by the great turnout they had for their World Book Day breakfast recently.

Parents joined in, reading together with their children to mark the start of World Book Day, and breakfast was provided for everyone.

Pupils and staff all thoroughly enjoyed dressing up as their favourite literary characters.

Pupils also benefited from a range of different activities through the day, including The Masked Reader where children had to identify their teachers reading a text of their choice but with a disguised voice – and of course – a mask.

Queen Eleanor Primary donated a number of books to families on the day so that parents can continue reading the same books they had been reading with their children in the morning when they are at home.

Promoting a love of reading is a priority at Queen Eleanor and the school has recently launched a paired reading strategy where year 8 students support primary school pupils with reading, acting as mentors. As part of the school’s flourishing relationship with sister CET school, Abbeyfield School, pupils are joined every other Monday by a group of year 8 students who have been trained by Reading lead Kaajal Mushtaq to give feedback and help pupils develop their reading skills.

Magnus Wallace, Acting Headteacher at Queen Eleanor Primary Academy, said:

“This was the perfect way to mark the start of World Book Day.

“The children had brilliant costumes and thoroughly enjoyed the day. Well done and thank you to our talented staff for organising the activities and making such a great effort with their costumes too.