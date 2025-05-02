Exceptional Ofsted Inspection Report for NSB

Students from all year groups at NSB with the Head Boy and Head Girl, Headteacher Mr Bernard and Deputy Headteacher and Head of Sixth Form Mrs Bradley-Brophy

NSB are celebrating an Ofsted report which has graded the school as 'Outstanding' in all categories - Quality of Education / Behaviour and Attitudes / Personal Development / Sixth Form Provision and Leadership and Management.

Amongst many plaudits within the report, students are warmly praised for their 'remarkable attitudes', 'exceptional achievement' and 'exemplary behaviour'. The school is highlighted as having 'the very highest expectations of what students can achieve', for providing 'an astonishing array of enrichment activities', for 'preparing students exceptionally well for adulthood' and for 'its visionary leadership and shared commitment of staff to provide the very highest quality education for all pupils.'

The full report can be found here: Ofsted Report

Executive Headteacher of NSB, Richard Bernard, stated that 'the school is delighted to maintain its outstanding gradings and I would like to thank students, staff, parents / carers, governors, trustees and members for their ongoing exceptional support of the school. In line with the very high levels of praise and recognition in the report, we will continue to do everything that we can to continuously secure our Trust vision for NSB students:

'To inspire and empower all students to meet their potential both in and out of the classroom.'