Environmental projects earn Green Flag for Hardingstone Academy

Hardingstone Academy has been awarded an Eco-School Green Flag award to recognise its work in promoting sustainability and raising environmental awareness.

The Eco-School Green Flag scheme aims to acknowledge, reward and celebrate the ecological achievements of young people.

#EMATter school Hardingstone Academy has a pupil-led Eco-Committee, made up of representatives from every class from Year 1 to Year 6. The committee, with support from teacher Isabelle Dalton, developed a year-long plan of action, including steps to increase the proportion of rubbish recycled, holding regular ‘power down’ days to reduce energy consumption and making the school grounds more wildlife-friendly.

The committee has also created an easy-to-read eco-code outlining how every pupil and staff member can be more environmentally-aware and they have appointed Energy Eco-Warriors in each classroom to make sure lights and other devices are switched off when not in use.

Hardingstone Academy's eco-committee with their Eco Schools Green Flag distinction award

Head of School Gill Glenn said: “Our fantastic eco-committee members are wonderful ambassadors for the environment, setting a positive example for the whole school to follow in being more eco-conscious.

“Since we established the committee just a year ago, they have made an incredible difference to our school environment and I can’t wait to see what projects they develop next.”

The school has received an Eco-School Green Flag to display in school and certificates for its eco-committee members.

Eco-Schools England manager Adam Flint said: “The Eco-Schools’ Green Flag is an international benchmark that demonstrates a commitment to fighting climate change and high standard of sustainable practice.

“Pupils and staff who earn this award deserve recognition for their dedication toward protecting our planet. Every day, they demonstrate that each of us can contribute to making our planet a better, more sustainable, place.”