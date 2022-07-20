End of year awards for Northampton pupils to celebrate success

Staff, pupils, friends and family gathered for an end of year event at a Northampton theatre.

Weston Favell Academy students packed out The Deco to celebrate their end of year achievement awards.

Almost 200 youngsters across years 7 to 13 were presented with an award to commend their outstanding effort, or academic achievements.

Weston Favell Academy pupils celebrate at The Deco

A further 22 students were recognised for consistent exceptional achievement and effort across all subject areas.

Eight of those 22 were year 13 students who received a Special Commendation Award from the principal, Todd Johnson, for their outstanding contribution.

James Lucas vice principal said: “In what has been an incredibly turbulent few years, students have shown resilience, determination, and tenacity both in their studies and personal development, all of which was recognised earlier in the year by Ofsted.

Friends, family and staff joined students at The Deco for the evening bash