“Embrace who you are and be true to yourself” – One-to-watch actor shortlisted for prestigious national award

The future is looking bright for University of Northampton third-year, H Randkin, who has earned the opportunity to showcase their acting talents to a panel of top industry professionals.

The University of Northampton Acting student is just one of 20 soon-to-be graduates that are in the running for the coveted Spotlight Prize – an award which aims to find the best emerging acting talent in the UK and Ireland.

This accolade carries with it a great legacy, with previous winners including the likes of Dame Judi Dench and Brian Cox.

The experience will give H’s career prospects a huge boost, as they will have the chance to perform a live theatre piece to a panel of leading casting directors for TV and film.

“When hearing I had been shortlisted, I was in complete shock” explains H. “It really didn’t hit me until I walked on campus and my course mates started cheering and congratulating me. I couldn’t help thinking on the journey which had led me to this moment…which, surprisingly, wasn’t a lifetime devoted to acting!

“My only experience of acting was a stage play that my cousin and I created in secondary school, which we performed at a number of schools within Nottinghamshire. Having been raised in an academic family, I always thought I’d pursue History of Art, but it wasn’t until after dropping out after one year of studying this at University – and after a few additional years of working service roles and reflecting on where I wanted to be – that acting drew me in. I hit submit on my application to UON and, as they say, the rest is history.”

H’s selection for the Spotlight Award is testament not only to their natural talent, but the exceptional hard work and commitment they’ve demonstrated while studying at the University of Northampton.

“As part of our studies at UON, we’ve received training in ballet, historical period dance, vocal coaching, contact improvisation, stage combat, screen and radio voice-over training…just to name a few. You have to be disciplined as you are often working 40+ hours a week, but you get out what you put in.”

But, while H seems all-set for a sparkling acting career, their journey to acting hasn’t been all smooth sailing, as they are lighting-up a space in the industry for future fellow non-binary and LGBTQIA+ aspiring actors.

“When I was growing up, there were no examples of non-binary actors on television or films for me to watch, learn from, or aspire to become.

“One thing I’ve learnt since studying at UON is the importance of remaining ‘authentically myself,’ and I’d encourage any aspiring actors to try and be as confident as you can and embrace who you are. Be true to yourself.

“The University of Northampton has allowed me the space to grow, with unwavering support from my team of academics. They’ve really supported me with becoming the actor and person I want to be. I started my degree as incredibly shy and introverted, but I’ve now come out my shell and am incredibly excited for the future.”

The University’s Senior Lecturer in Acting and Drama, Owain Rose added: “We’re thrilled for H on securing a place as a finalist for The Spotlight Prize 2025.

“H’s journey over the last three years has been a revelation and they have worked incredibly hard on developing their craft. I am left in no doubt that they will champion UON, and they are a shining example of the high-quality work which our Acting degree has produced over the 16 years since its inception. We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for them in the final judging!”