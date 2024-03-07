EMATters primary schools promote reading for pleasure this World Book Day

Pupils from East Midlands Academy Trust have been celebrating World Book Day today with a range of reading-related activities.

Children at Castle Academy and Stimpson Avenue Academy dressed as their favourite book characters, while the pupils at Hardingstone Academy came to school in their comfiest clothes to enjoy a day of reading.

There were also some creative challenges, with Stimpson Avenue Academy inviting pupils to create a book character from a wooden spoon, while at Hardingstone Academy the children made characters from potatoes.

At Northampton International Academy and Castle Academy, staff and pupils teamed up to transform their classroom doors into their favourite book covers.

There was also a series of assemblies led by the student Reading Pioneers from Northampton International Academy, who were inspirational in their messages about the importance of reading for pleasure.

