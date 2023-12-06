EMATter Paul Wheeler honoured for contribution to educational excellence

East Midlands Academy Trust’s Paul Wheeler has been recognised for his contribution to school business leadership with a national award.

Paul, EMAT’s deputy chief executive, was presented with the Institute of School Business Leadership CEO Award for Exceptional Contribution to School Business Leadership at its national conference last month (November 23).

As well as leading the Trust’s finance, human resources, IT and estate management functions, Paul is a Department for Education school resource management adviser, working with schools across the country to help find more efficient ways to deliver the best possible educational outcomes for pupils.

EMAT deputy chief executive Paul Wheeler has been awarded a national award for school leadership

Paul said: “I was surprised and thrilled to receive the award. It was an honour to be recognised for the support I’ve provided and continue to provide to the wider education community.”

Paul’s background is in finance, working in the manufacturing, engineering and construction sectors before moving into education in 2010. He joined EMAT in 2018 as finance director and became deputy chief executive earlier this year.

East Midlands Academy Trust chief executive Joshua Coleman said: “I am extremely thankful for everything Paul does for both EMAT and for the wider education community.

“Paul is the embodiment of what an #EMATter should be – passionate about improving pupil outcomes, innovative in his thinking, open to new ways of working and supportive of fellow educationalists looking to transform the way they manage their schools and trusts.