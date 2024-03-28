Egg-straordinary speed at Naseby CofE Primary School
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pupils from Naseby Church of England Primary Academy, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, were excited to test their engineering skills in the school’s annual ‘Great Egg Race’ this week – with their elastic band powered vehicles getting up to egg-straordinary speeds!
The Easter competition, set by Science Learning Ambassador, Jez Morris, and Electrical Engineer, Faye Beresford, both from Mercedes Benz, challenged the children to create a car capable of transporting a Cadbury’s crème egg across the school hall.
With an elastic band the only permitted source of energy, the vehicle had to fit within an A4 sheet of paper and carry the egg at least 1cm off the ground. Extra points were awarded for the most sustainable and light weight examples.
After weeks of dedicated design, prizes went to the following pupils:
Fantastic Foxcubs Class
- Osca Wilson, ‘furthest distance travelled’, for a vehicle which travelled the length of the hall
- Robyn Litchfield, ‘lightest vehicle’, at just 94g
- Daniel Mielewczyk, ‘best use of recycled materials,’ for clever use of a washing-up liquid bottle, with recycled wheels and a cane for an axel
Busy Badgers Class
- Isla Simons, ‘furthest distance travelled’, for a whopping 4020mm
- Hector Morris, ‘lightest vehicle’, at just 89g
- Jude Litchfield, ‘best use of recycled materials,’ for clever use of plastic plates for recycled wheels, wooden plank for an axel and bottle tops for wheels
Wise Wolves Class
-
Charlotte Collier, ‘furthest distance travelled’, for a vehicle making it across the length of the hall to the wall
-
Freddie Morris, ‘lightest vehicle’, at just 58g
-
Verity Price and Callum Macmillan’s vehicle (made jointly) won ‘best use of recycled materials,’ for clever use of CDs as wheels, a matchbox and dowelling
Louise Cook, Headteacher, Naseby Church of England Primary Academy, said: “I am blown away by the brilliant cars the children have created and cannot believe what they have been able to achieve with the humble elastic band. They clearly listened very attentively to the expert advice from Jez and Faye, and have demonstrated superb science skills in their designs. I imagine the incentive to practise with copious amounts of chocolate probably helped, but I am impressed, nonetheless!”