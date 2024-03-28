Egg-straordinary speed at Naseby CofE Primary School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from Naseby Church of England Primary Academy, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, were excited to test their engineering skills in the school’s annual ‘Great Egg Race’ this week – with their elastic band powered vehicles getting up to egg-straordinary speeds!

The Easter competition, set by Science Learning Ambassador, Jez Morris, and Electrical Engineer, Faye Beresford, both from Mercedes Benz, challenged the children to create a car capable of transporting a Cadbury’s crème egg across the school hall.

With an elastic band the only permitted source of energy, the vehicle had to fit within an A4 sheet of paper and carry the egg at least 1cm off the ground. Extra points were awarded for the most sustainable and light weight examples.

After weeks of dedicated design, prizes went to the following pupils:

Fantastic Foxcubs Class

Osca Wilson, ‘furthest distance travelled’, for a vehicle which travelled the length of the hall

Robyn Litchfield, ‘lightest vehicle’, at just 94g

Daniel Mielewczyk, ‘best use of recycled materials,’ for clever use of a washing-up liquid bottle, with recycled wheels and a cane for an axel

Busy Badgers Class

Isla Simons, ‘furthest distance travelled’, for a whopping 4020mm

Hector Morris, ‘lightest vehicle’, at just 89g

Jude Litchfield, ‘best use of recycled materials,’ for clever use of plastic plates for recycled wheels, wooden plank for an axel and bottle tops for wheels

Wise Wolves Class

Charlotte Collier, ‘furthest distance travelled’, for a vehicle making it across the length of the hall to the wall

Freddie Morris, ‘lightest vehicle’, at just 58g

Verity Price and Callum Macmillan’s vehicle (made jointly) won ‘best use of recycled materials,’ for clever use of CDs as wheels, a matchbox and dowelling