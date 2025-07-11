Educational farm classroom now open in Northants following two years of ‘hard work and hurdles’

An educational farm classroom has finally opened in Northamptonshire following two years of “hard work and hurdles” to get this from an idea to reality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Countryside Kitchen officially opened its doors on Tuesday (July 8), with an event that brought together schools, community groups and sponsors.

This project is the brainchild of Milly Fyfe, a homesteader, podcaster, vlogger, entrepreneur and parent – who set up community interest company ‘No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents’ in April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This CIC provides consumers with a connection between food produced in the UK and how to make meals from scratch. Milly’s tasty recipes use seasonal and accessible produce that the whole family can enjoy.

The Countryside Kitchen officially opened its doors on Tuesday (July 8), with an event that brought together schools, community groups and sponsors. Photo: Olivia Brabbs.

Milly’s helpful online content is shared on her food blog, social media channels and via a podcast called The Countryside Kitchen Meets.

The hope is that, in the long-term, children will grow up eating a variety of home-cooked meals with less reliance on highly processed foods. They will hopefully make informed choices and cooking habits will change as parental knowledge is enhanced.

The Countryside Kitchen is part of a mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating and better understand the challenges that people face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fantastic to be able to open our doors, first of all to primary school and community groups,” said Milly. “This will eventually expand to corporate groups for wellbeing sessions, and our honesty shop is open to the local community.

This project is the brainchild of Milly Fyfe, a homesteader, podcaster, vlogger, entrepreneur and parent – who set up community interest company ‘No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents’ in April 2023. Photo: Olivia Brabbs.

“There’s been a lot of hard work and hurdles to overcome, so I’m elated. It’s a huge sense of achievement. This is something I have always wanted to do and getting the classroom from concept to opening has taken around two years.”

Milly’s aim is to offer “field to fork education for people of all ages” from the classroom set at the heart of their traditional working farm. The hope is that everyone will walk away with a greater understanding of sustainable agriculture and how to implement healthier habits.

The fully immersive and open plan classroom has a fully functional kitchen and kitchen garden with a polytunnel. Milly will offer a holistic approach, including the opportunity for visitors to milk the farm’s goats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though The Countryside Classroom is initially targeting children aged four to 11, Milly hopes they will soon get corporate clients on board. What they pay will help cover running costs and ensure school sessions are fully funded to minimise educational barriers.

The Countryside Kitchen is part of a mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating and better understand the challenges that people face. Photo: Olivia Brabbs.

The team has also been fortunate to receive funding from the National Lottery and the Royal Society of Chemistry, which will help deliver a series of ‘Grow, Cook, Eat’ workshops that make sustainability and healthy food choices accessible and fun.

Milly is thrilled that the project already has backing from the likes of Raymond Blanc, Jimmy Doherty and Baroness Minette Batters, who have each shared their kind words of support.

“It’s the icing on the cake,” said Milly. “To receive endorsement at this early stage is a huge boost and we’re hoping this will only grow as people come through the doors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milly looks forward to continuing to build on the initial offering and through her digital content creation, she is confident that The Countryside Kitchen will have a nationwide impact.

For more information on the No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC, visit the website here and Milly Fyfe’s Instagram page here.