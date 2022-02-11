Education trust responds after teachers from Northampton school strike against pension cuts

The trust which teachers at a Northampton school have been striking against has spoken out about the controversial pension cuts.

Teachers from Northampton High School, in Hardingstone, who are Members of the National Education Union (NEU) went on strike yesterday (February 10).

The members are in dispute with the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST) after it threatened to ‘fire and re-hire’ teachers in order to force them to accept 'huge cuts' to their pensions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teachers striking against pension cuts at Northampton High School.

Following the strike, the union was pleased with the action as members ‘turned out in great numbers.’

Now GDST has spoken out about the strikes and the pension cuts.

Cheryl Giovannoni, CEO of the trust, said: “Sadly, the increase to the TPS employer costs (Teachers’ Pension Scheme) has had a severe impact on our expenditure and has put us in a very difficult position.

“We understand the strength of feeling amongst our teachers over this issue and of course the concerns raised by our parents.

“We care deeply about our teachers and would not have put forward these proposals unless we felt they were absolutely necessary to support the long-term sustainability of the GDST family of schools, enabling us to continue to provide an excellent and affordable independent education for our students, and at the same time ensuring teachers have a comfortable retirement.

“The unsustainable cost pressures of the TPS are being felt acutely across the independent schools’ sector.

“Following a 43 percent increase in employer contributions to the TPS implemented by the government in 2019, in the region of 300 independent schools have left or are planning to leave the TPS, and many others are consulting on doing so.

“The government has covered this rise in full for the maintained sector, including our two academies, but independent schools must deal with this additional burden on their own.

“Teachers are central to the success of the GDST, and we value their incredible skills and dedication as the most vital asset in the education of the girls in our schools.”

The trust goes on to say that it urged the union not strike ‘prematurely’ and that the trust is proposing an alternative pension plan.

Ms Giovannoni added: “We are proposing a strong alternative pension scheme, with a 20 percent employer contribution alongside other benefits.

“The flexible pension plan the GDST is proposing will provide greater scope for a total reward package, including pay.

“We know how much our teachers care about our students and many have wrestled with the decision to strike.

“We are disappointed that the NEU has called for strike action while GDST trustees are still considering all feedback gathered during the collective consultation process.

“When we opened consultation in September 2021, we confirmed that our trustees would be making a final decision on how we would proceed in the final week of February.

“We have urged the NEU not to call for strike action prematurely, but they have chosen to carry on with strikes anyway.

“GDST has worked closely with heads in our schools to ensure students continue to learn effectively during strike action.

“This includes drawing on GDST resources from across the family of schools and making sure any lessons that are missed on strike days are made-up at other times.

“We hope that, once trustees make their decision at the end of February, we can reach an agreement with the NEU and with our teachers and that strike action after that date can be avoided in order to minimise disruption to our students’ education.”