Eastfield Primary Academy celebrate May Day in style!

On Friday, 2nd May, Eastfield Primary Academy welcomed the May Day King and Queen and their Attendants to recognise the end of Spring and the coming of Summer.

The royal procession were joined by pupils, parents and families in order to enjoy an afternoon of traditional Maypole and folk dancing. The afternoon concluded with the chance to enjoy a wide range of stalls and games.

The sun was shining and the field was full of excited pupils and families. Each class had the opportunity to learn and perform either a traditional Maypole or British folk dance, which they had learnt during the Spring Term.

Once the children had shared their wonderful dances, it was time for a little audience participation. Pupils in Year 4 supported parents in taking part in a second rendition of their country dance - they even convinced Principal Mr Fairbrother to get involved!

Reception preparing to wow the crowds

Mr Fairbrother shared the reasoning for launching the event this summer. 'As a school, we are keen to share our HEART (Harmoniously Everyone Achieving Results Together) values with our families and community. The May Fair has been a wonderful opportunity for our pupils to share their achievements with the wider Eastfield community. We also believe that it is important to learn about all of the cultures that we represent - earlier in the year we had a whole school 'Culture Day' which celebrated the diversity of our school. The May Fayre was the perfect opportunity to celebrate and share British Culture.'

Once the dancing was complete, parents and families joined their children to peruse the fundraising stalls. These were organised by Year 4, in order to raise money for a trip to the seaside at the end of the school year.

The event, managed and overseen by Mrs Moore, was a great success and will definitely remain on the school calendar for years to come!

If you would like your child to join Eastfield Primary Academy, there are still some places left in Reception for September. Please contact the school office for more details.