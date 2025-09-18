East Midlands Academy Trust wins national award for outstanding governance

East Midlands Academy Trust celebrates winning an Outstanding Governance Award

East Midlands Academy Trust has been honoured with a national award in recognition of its outstanding governance and strategic leadership.

EMAT, which has seven schools across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes, won the outstanding governance in a multi academy trust category of the National Governance Association’s Outstanding Governance Awards, which took place yesterday (Wednesday) at the House of Commons in London.

The judges recognised the strong and shared vision of the Trust Board and its work to champion this across its schools, and were impressed by its collaborative approach through networking events, pupil voice and commitment to ongoing training and development.

Kevin Crompton, Chair of East Midlands Academy Trust, said: “I am delighted that we have won the outstanding governance award from the National Governance Association. This is a prestigious award and recognises the work we have undertaken over the last seven years to become the best Trust we can be.

“I am particularly pleased that the citation recognises the commitment at all levels of the Trust in trying to make sure the children in our schools can be the best they can be.

“There are so many people to thank because this award belongs to everyone in the Trust. I do, though, want to thank Alexandra Rigler, our Head of Governance, for her part in making this award possible. EMAT will now continue to work hard to be the best Trust we can be.”

EMAT is always looking for new trustees and governors. To find out more, visit www.emat.uk/governance.