East Midlands Academy Trust announces New Trust Board Chair

East Midlands Academy Trust, which has seven schools across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes, has appointed a new chair to lead its Trust Board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Morales brings a wealth of experience to the role, currently serving as the chief executive of the Institute of School Business Leadership (ISBL).

In 2015 and 2017 respectively, Stephen was invited to the Queen’s Garden Party and then the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations in recognition of his services to education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His 30-year career has seen him in operations and change management roles across the public and private sector, both in the UK and overseas.

New chair Stephen Morales, left, with outgoing chair Kevin Crompton

Through his role at ISBL, Stephen has led the development of ISBL’s Professional Standards and the Operational Excellence for Education Framework and has commissioned and sponsored in-depth research into school business leadership.

Over the past decade, Stephen has also influenced education policy in key areas, including workforce capability, operational effectiveness, digital strategy, funding and assurance.

Stephen, who has been a trustee for East Midlands Academy Trust (EMAT) for seven years, said: “I am honoured to be taking on the role of chair for the EMAT Trust Board and continuing the board’s invaluable work to oversee, challenge and support our school leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a Board, it is our role to set the strategic direction of the Trust and to hold leaders to account, a vital part of meeting our purpose to ensure every child can become the best they can be.

Stephen Morales attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace earlier this year in recognition of his services to education.

“We are a dynamic and committed Trust Board, and I am looking forward to seeing what further impact we as trustees and members can have over the coming months and years.”

Stephen takes on the role from Kevin Crompton, who is standing down as chair after joining the board when EMAT was established in 2018. Kevin will remain on the board as a trustee.

EMAT is always looking for people with relevant skills and life experience to join its Trust Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main requirement is a desire to improve the life chances of children and young people, but there is a particular need for people with experience in safeguarding, health and safety, SEND or marketing, who can bring their expertise to the board.

Trustees will need to attend around six meetings a year and full training will be provided.

To find out more, visit www.emat.uk/governance.