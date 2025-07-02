East Hunsbury Primary wins National Kindness Award

In a world where compassion can often feel in short supply, one local school is proving that kindness is not just a virtue — it’s a way of life. East Hunsbury Primary School in Northampton has been named the winner of the prestigious National School of Kindness Award, a heartwarming accolade that honours institutions putting empathy, wellbeing, and kindness at the very core of their culture.

This coveted honour recognises schools that don’t just talk about kindness but live and breathe it — and East Hunsbury has done exactly that, day in and day out.

From morning registration to home time, kindness pulses through every corridor and classroom at East Hunsbury. Teachers start the day with kind anecdotes that inspire and uplift, while pupils participate in Kindness Lessons that explore the science and joy behind altruistic behaviour. In fact, “Be Kind” is the first of the school’s three values and is actively promoted in all corners of the classrooms and corridors.

The school has empowered a dedicated team of Kindness Ambassadors, who actively promote positivity across the school community. These pupils are the cheerleaders of compassion — recognising kind acts, supporting their peers, and helping foster an environment where everyone feels welcome and safe.

Mrs Roberts and some of the school's Kindness Ambassadors receiving the award.

Recognising that true kindness begins with emotional resilience and self-awareness, East Hunsbury has introduced a comprehensive Mental Health Toolkit to support a culture of wellbeing across the entire school community. This practical resource provides age- appropriate strategies and support materials that empower young people to understand, express, and manage their feelings. By embedding these tools into everyday learning, the school has created a safe and nurturing environment where kindness can flourish from the inside out.

The impact of East Hunsbury’s ethos doesn’t end at the school gate. Pupils have organised litter-picking walks to care for their local environment, helped lead community food bank drives, and coordinated thoughtful Christmas charity gift drives to support families during the festive season.

They’ve also taken part in planting spring bulbs and trees in the local area, nurturing not just green spaces but a sense of shared responsibility and beauty. And in a touching effort to build intergenerational connection, pupils have joined East Hunsbury Seniors to sing songs and write poetry together — a heartfelt celebration of memory, creativity, and community spirit.

One of the award judges shared: “Reading East Hunsbury Primary’s submission was a genuine joy. It wasn’t just the words on the page — it was the feeling between them. You could sense a school where kindness isn’t an act but a rhythm, pulsing through every relationship. Children, staff, families, and the local community — all bound by a quiet, powerful commitment to care. East Hunsbury isn’t just teaching kindness. They’re living it. And that changes everything.”

Award logo

In an era where success is often measured by test scores or trophies, East Hunsbury Primary is leading with heart — and proving that the greatest lesson of all might just be learning how to care for one another.

So, here’s to them — a school where kindness isn’t just taught, it’s lived.