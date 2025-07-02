Earls Barton Primary School joins 'family of schools' at Hatton Academies Trust

CEO of Hatton Academies Trust, Rob Hardcastle with Co-Headteachers Marie Lally and Ben Morris with students at Earls Barton Primary School

Hatton Academies Trust, a multi-academy trust in Wellingborough and North Northants, is pleased to announce that Earls Barton Primary School has joined the trust as of 1st July 2025.

CEO, Rob Hardcastle stated “It is with real pleasure that we confirm that Earls Barton Primary School has officially joined our family of schools at Hatton Academies Trust.

"As a small local multi-academy trust comprising of four primary settings (including Earls Barton) and one secondary setting, we are so pleased to have such a strong and caring setting as Earls Barton Primary School become part of our journey and I am really looking forward to working with the whole community in the future as everyone continues to secure the very best provision for all of our children.”

Marie Lally, Co-Headteacher at Earls Barton Primary School, said, “We are delighted that after careful consideration and many months of research and due diligence, Earls Barton Primary School officially joins Hatton Academies Trust.

The benefits of joining a strong, values-led, child-centred multi-academy trust such as Hatton Academies Trust are clear and we look forward to combining forces to achieve our school’s vision of offering “Excellence in Everything”.

“School staff at all levels will benefit from being part of a strong multi-academy trust and this will also enhance the educational opportunities and experiences we can offer to the children and families of Earls Barton. We look forward to a future of collaboration and of mutual learning with other HAT schools and benefitting from the high levels of support available from the HAT central team” added Co-Headteacher Ben Morris.

The Co-Headteachers say "Despite becoming part of a family of schools, Earls Barton Primary School will retain its name, staff team, uniform, curriculum and, crucially, its school values. It will remain a primary school at the heart of the village and will continue to respect the village’s history and traditions, whilst looking forward with excitement and ambition about what can be achieved as part of Hatton Academies Trust."

You can find out more about Hatton Academies Trust and its academies by visiting the website on www.hattonacademiestrust.org.uk