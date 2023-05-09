Earls Barton Primary School Coronation celebration sees children and staff dressed in red, white and blue

Children and staff came in dressed in red, white and blue for the day of celebration. During the course of the day, children completed a variety of coronation-themed activities, including creating bunting, flags and table cloth decorations.

These decorations were then used to decorate our school field for a whole school picnic to celebrate! Over 400 children gathered on the school field to sing the coronation song and the national anthem in honour of His Majesty.

These fantastic moments were captured by a TV crew from ITV Anglia and we even featured on the local evening news. The TV crew took footage of our joyous singing and interviewed several children about the special day. When interviewed, one child said: "Everyone is talking and chatting and they're all happy and smiling and everyone's excited!"

The children of Earls Barton Primary School singing the coronation song.