Earls Barton Primary School Coronation celebration sees children and staff dressed in red, white and blue
On Friday, Earls Barton Primary School held a school-wide celebration for the coronation of King Charles III.
Children and staff came in dressed in red, white and blue for the day of celebration. During the course of the day, children completed a variety of coronation-themed activities, including creating bunting, flags and table cloth decorations.
These decorations were then used to decorate our school field for a whole school picnic to celebrate! Over 400 children gathered on the school field to sing the coronation song and the national anthem in honour of His Majesty.
These fantastic moments were captured by a TV crew from ITV Anglia and we even featured on the local evening news. The TV crew took footage of our joyous singing and interviewed several children about the special day. When interviewed, one child said: "Everyone is talking and chatting and they're all happy and smiling and everyone's excited!"
We have places available for our Reception classes starting in September 2023. Open to all (not only residents of Earls Barton village). Please contact the school for more information on 01604 810371.