Earls Barton Primary School awarded Primary Science Quality Mark

As a result of the hard work of science co-ordinator Hannah Toms, Earls Barton Primary School are celebrating being awarded their Primary Science Quality Mark this month.

They have become one of over 400 Primary Science Quality Marks awarded this month to celebrate their commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning.Primary Science Quality Mark is a one-year school improvement programme for primary science, which provides professional development for new and experienced subject leaders each year. PSQM enables confident, knowledgeable, reflective leadership which results in an improvement in the way in which science is planned and taught across the whole school.

The Primary Science Quality Mark is led by the University of Hertfordshire in collaboration with the Primary Science Teaching Trust.

Children at Earls Barton School hard at work in science, classifying and sorting Lego characters.

Associate Professor Jane Turner, PSQM National Director said: “There was never a more important time for primary children to have a high-quality science education. The coronavirus pandemic and climate change crisis have made everyone aware of the importance of science in our world.

"Primary schools have an important role to ensure that children understand how science works and keeps us and our planet healthy and safe. Schools that have achieved a Primary Science Quality Mark have demonstrated a significant commitment to science teaching and learning.