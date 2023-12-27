E-ACT Parker Academy students dance up a storm at famous Miami Dolphins stadium
This month lucky students from The Parker E-ACT Academy jetted off to Miami in Florida for the opportunity of a lifetime, taking part in a live dance performance at half-time at the famous Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium.
The dancers performed alongside official Dolphin’s cheerleaders in front of a huge stadium audience. The stadium holds over 65 thousand people and is the home of the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League.
The trip was brought about thanks to Pro-Excel, an organisation which brings young people from diverse backgrounds together in a bid to create social change through dance and sport. Overall 157 students flew over to America to take part in the life changing show.
After months of practice and hard work, the students left for five days in sunny Miami on the 8th of December. Aside from the dance performance, they also got to experience a VIP party by the beach, with a top Miami DJ, a tour of the Hard Rock Stadium, a formal red carpet dinner the night before the performance, an intense rehearsal programme and two game-day performances, one pre-game and one at half-time.
The trip and work with Pro-Excel brings to life E-ACT's Opening Minds Opening Doors strategy which pushes staff and students to dare to dream big, the trust aims to push boundaries to create extraordinary opportunities for all young people.
Andrea White, Headteacher at The Parker E-ACT Academy said:
“I am so proud of the students who took part in this exciting opportunity. I know they have been working hard for months to make sure their moves were perfect and everyone at the school is over the moon that our students got to be involved in such a unique experience.”