E-ACT Parker Academy students dance up a storm at famous Miami Dolphins stadium

This month lucky students from The Parker E-ACT Academy jetted off to Miami in Florida for the opportunity of a lifetime, taking part in a live dance performance at half-time at the famous Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium.

The dancers performed alongside official Dolphin’s cheerleaders in front of a huge stadium audience. The stadium holds over 65 thousand people and is the home of the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League.

The Parker students in Miami

The trip was brought about thanks to Pro-Excel, an organisation which brings young people from diverse backgrounds together in a bid to create social change through dance and sport. Overall 157 students flew over to America to take part in the life changing show.

After months of practice and hard work, the students left for five days in sunny Miami on the 8th of December. Aside from the dance performance, they also got to experience a VIP party by the beach, with a top Miami DJ, a tour of the Hard Rock Stadium, a formal red carpet dinner the night before the performance, an intense rehearsal programme and two game-day performances, one pre-game and one at half-time.

The Parker students in Miami

The trip and work with Pro-Excel brings to life E-ACT's Opening Minds Opening Doors strategy which pushes staff and students to dare to dream big, the trust aims to push boundaries to create extraordinary opportunities for all young people.

The Parker students in Miami