Dr Cal Cooper becomes Fellow of national psychology organisation

After a busy 2024, University of Northampton Associate Professor Dr Cal Cooper starts the New Year with good news from the British Psychological Society.

A Psychology academic at the University rounded off a busy 2024 with official recognition for his research and passion for the profession from a national body.

Associate Professor Dr Cal Cooper found out just before the Christmas break that he had been made a Fellow of the renowned British Psychological Society (BPS).

Fellowship is the highest status that can be bestowed upon a member of the BPS that shows an individual’s significant contribution to advancing psychology, communication, practice, through publications, teaching, public service, mentoring and the media.

Associate Professor Dr Cal Cooper.

Dr Cooper’s Fellowship has been given in recognition of this longstanding and significant contributions to the advancement of psychology in such areas as parapsychology and thanatology (death and loss).

It also recognises his work in TV and media, as a frequent guest psychologist and view of scepticism with a recent focus on the domestic abuse of men and police misconduct.

Dr Cooper has been part of UON’s Psychology team since 2009 and last year saw him kept busy. Alongside his usual lecturing and student support duties, he continued to supervise over ten doctoral candidates, released his first book – Telephone Calls from the Dead– and continues work on other forthcoming publications. He also became co-Director for parapsychology and education by the California Institute for Human Science.

Of his BPS Fellowship, Dr Cooper says: “I am honoured to be a member of the prestigious BPS – a title which stays with you for life – but the status of Fellowship hasn’t quite sunk in yet!

“In any moment of doubt about what you’ve achieved and what you’re doing, things like this are a proud moment of acknowledging you are contributing and helping others – ‘take a moment, well done you!’

“I am thankful to all the psychology team at UON, head of psychology Dr David Saunders and my mentor Professor Chris Roe, for their guidance and encouragement of my work. I’m so grateful too, to my supporters for Fellowship, Professor Paul Gilbert, OBE, and Professor Stanley Krippner.”

Find out more about Dr Cooper’s research: https://pure.northampton.ac.uk/en/persons/callum-cooper

Find out more about Psychology courses at University of Northampton: https://www.northampton.ac.uk/study/courses-by-subject/sociology-psychology-and-counselling/