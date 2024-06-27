Design to Drive Day - celebrating employment opportunities at Blisworth Primary School

Pupils enjoying looking at all the cars

Our curriculum is designed to inspire our children. We have introduced our children to key employment opportunities in the area - motorsport and engineering. We had the most amazing day - 24 cars, a motorbike and even an AA van set up in our school playground. A range of cars from a McLaren to an American Sherriff car, classic cars, sports cars and even an armoured car were on display!

Children are never too young to begin learning about local career opportunities that they can aspire to achieve as adults. Here at Blisworth School, we have written a fully bespoke curriuclum for our children including developing Design Technology and the link to careers such as engineering.

The children worked in different groups to deign and make their own model cars followed by fair testing of their designs. In the afternoon, we were overwhelmed by the amount of support given to us from car owners both within our community and those who travelled a long distance.

Many of those who brought their cars told us that the chance to start this enthusiasm with children so young made them want to take time off work to support our new curriculum.

Rockingham Cars and Coffee Club

Rockingham Cars and Coffee Club stunned us by arriving with eight immaculate, modified cars and talked to the children about them - children even sat in a Sheriff car and held a shield! Stacey, who brought her own McLaren, was inudated by children and received a lot of sketches of her car.

Porsche brought one of their newest designs. We also had an old Beetle, an Austin Van, a motorbike, an AA van to explore and even an armoured car to find out all about.

The children sketched the cars and considered designs as well as interviewing the car owners and they also interviewed Paul Hector - an engineer for F2, F3 and Le Mans.

