‘Dedicated’ staff ensure children make ‘rapid progress’ at ‘inclusive’ Northampton nursery, says Ofsted

Children with Special Educational Needs and/pr Disabilities (SEND) are given “every opportunity” at Woodleys Park Day Nursery in Northampton, says Ofsted.

The Kent Road based nursery was visited by Ofsted inspectors in January and, in a report published this month, has been graded ‘good’ in all categories.

Ofsted inspector, Melanie Eastwell, said: “Children benefit from the staff's caring approach towards them. Staff gently settle babies to sleep and provide reassurance for those babies who need it. Children are excited to join in with the activities on offer to them.”

Woodleys Park Day Nursery in Upton.

During the inspection, children were observed to be playing well together, showing respect and care for one another and rising to challenges provided by nursery staff.

Staff were praised for ensuring children with SEND have targeted support to make friends and play alongside others in the small ‘STRIVE’ group.

SEND training has allowed staff to quickly identify if children are not developing as expected so that additional support can be put in place. They pay extra attention to children born during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The dedication from staff contributes to the rapid progress children make in their confidence and social skills,” the report added.

Children respond to staff’s clear explanations and reminders about expectations for behaviour. Staff show pictures to children with additional needs to indicate what is happening now and what will happen next.

The inspector praised staff for actively promoting children’s independence by allowing them to lead their own play and encouraging them to serve themselves drinking water and help wash up their plates after snack time.

Staff also help children to develop their communication and language skills by playing games such as “What’s the time, Mr Wolf?’ and using words to extend children’s vocabulary.

To improve, Woodleys Park Day Nursery needs to ensure that all activities are appropriate and meaningful for all children taking part so they are learning as much as they can.

The nursery also needs to ensure that all staff are clear on any improvements they need to make to ensure that the good standards of interaction and teaching remain consistently strong.

Woodley’s Park Day Nursery was graded ‘good’ at its last inspection in 2017.

