Deadline to apply for home to school transport closes this week

Parents and carers of children who have a special educational need and wish to apply for free home to school transport for the upcoming academic year (September 2025) are being reminded to do so ahead of the deadline this weekend (Saturday 31 May.)

To help ensure that travel arrangements are in place for those eligible children (4-16 years), West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is urging parents and carers to submit their applications by Saturday otherwise they could face delays.

To check eligibility and apply online visit: Free school travel assistance (4 to 16 year olds) | West Northamptonshire Council or call our customer contact centre on 0300 126 7000.

If parents and carers will be applying for Post 16 and non-entitled school transport (Mainstream and SEN students) they will need to re-apply each year even if the child is currently in receipt of transport. Those who apply after Saturday 31 May, could face delays, and may not be guaranteed a seat for the new academic year.

Applications can be made online:

Post 16 Travel Assistance scheme: https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/school-travel-assistance/post-16-travel-assistance

Cllr Richard Butler, WNC's Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: "To ensure we can provide safe and reliable transport for every eligible child, we urge parents and carers to submit their applications before the deadline. Early applications help us plan effectively and avoid unnecessary delays at the start of the school year.”