Date for the diary – biggest University careers event so far

The flagship employability event at the University of Northampton will be spread over three days (October 14 to 16) giving employers more chances to scoop up the best talent.

Every year UON Student Futures Careers Expo welcomes employers to the University to advertise their graduate recruitment programmes, internships, volunteering opportunities and part-time work.

Last year the event attracted over 100 employers and was attended by nearly 1,600 students and postgraduates.

Martin Perfect, UON’s Director of Student Futures, said: “Every year the event gets bigger as employers understand that connecting directly with students and building relationships is the best way to find the talent they need.

“Not only that, but it’s also a chance for them to increase awareness of their brand and showcase their commitment to graduate employability.”

Employers can attend the Expo to promote their business for free, but there are also opportunities to highlight their brand through sponsorship opportunities.

Employers who would like to get ahead of the competition are also welcome to the attend the Part-Time Jobs Fair at UON on Tuesday 30 September to meet new and returning students looking for flexible work during term time.

For more information, including a full schedule for the Expo and details on sponsorship opportunities, visit the Student Futures Careers Expo webpage.