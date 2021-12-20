Dashing through the fog for Daventry's last parkrun of the year

Parkrunners put on their Santa suits, Elf outfits, Christmas hats and jumpers to take part in the event.

They braved the cold and made their way through fog to complete the challenge.

Event director Sally Tilt said: "We had a lovely Christmas event on Sunday.

"It was a bit foggy but nobody seemed to mind."

Junior parkrun is a series of 2k runs for children aged between four and 14.

The free events are open to all and easy to take part in.

See Daventry Junior parkrun Christmas event on Facebook or visit www.parkrun.org.uk/daventry-juniors/

