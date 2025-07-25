Dancing Schools UK is back: Learn new skills, keep active and have fun
Dances - Jive and American Smooth Waltz
Other Year groups competition details TBC soon.
The training and event is free to take part in, the only costs involved would be ticket fees for anyone who wanted to come to watch the competition on show day and outfits of your choosing for the children taking part..
Reserve your place ASAP by emailing [email protected]
Please include your school name and preferred contact details on your email.
If you have never taken part in our competitions before, here's how it works,
Teachers from your school sign up for the competition. This is generally two teachers per school but can be more if you wish.
These teachers learn one ballroom and one latin dance routine which are taught by us by following an online video and by attending a few teacher training sessions which are run in the evening. (attending these sessions is optional)
Teachers then teach the children from their school who would then compete against the other school teams.
Team size - minimum number of 8, maximum of 16 per team. (You are welcome to enter more than one team)
Please note that the children must perform the routines in couples (unless there is an odd number of children on your team or an absence on the day of the show). Couples can be made up with mixed sex or same sex dancers.
Step By Step Dance School in partnership with Step By Step Dance & Arts Foundation are excited to announce new support we can offer schools.
If you are interested in taking part but do not have the teachers/time available to sign up to teach the children we can arrange for SBS crew to attend your school and teach the children directly, what we ask in return is that your school must sign up at least one team for our Yr 5&6 show and that you will also host a fundraising mufti day at your school. Children will be asked to donate £1 in exchange for wearing their own sparkle,glitz or cool clothes to school, this money would then be donated to the Step By Step Dance & Arts Foundation, a charity being set up to make dance and arts accessible to everyone.
Weekly one hour training sessions will be set up starting in September.
Request this additional support ASAP by emailing [email protected],
Please include your school name and preferred contact details on your email, times that would be suitable for your training sessions would also be helpful (please note that we will try to accommodate your requests but this may not be possible due to teacher availability).
Please do not hesitate to get in touch if you require any further information,
Denise Freegard-Hardinges
Admin Assistant
Step By Step Dance School
24 Henry Street
Northampton
NN1 4JE
07391 795849
Thank you!
Andrzej Mialkowski
Director
Step By Step Dance School Ltd.
IDTA Dance Teacher
Thank you!