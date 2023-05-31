News you can trust since 1931
Culture Day for students at Northampton International Academy to celebrate diversity

Sixth formers at Northampton International Academy celebrated the diverse and varied cultures at the school at a special event on Friday 19th May.
By Annalee BougourdContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read

Students from Year 12 and 13 were invited to attend school wearing cultural dress and also brought in cultural foods they made for the event. They enjoyed sharing and teaching each other about their cultures and traditions, as well as trying the various dishes and explaining how to prepare and eat them in the traditional style.

The Culture Day event was organised by the school’s Year 13 Prom Committee as a fundraiser for their upcoming prom.

NIA sixth formers in their cultural dressNIA sixth formers in their cultural dress
NIA sixth formers in their cultural dress
NIA sixth formers in their cultural dress
NIA sixth formers in their cultural dress
NIA sixth formers in their cultural dress
NIA sixth formers in their cultural dress
NIA sixth formers in their cultural dress
NIA sixth formers in their cultural dress
