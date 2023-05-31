Culture Day for students at Northampton International Academy to celebrate diversity
Sixth formers at Northampton International Academy celebrated the diverse and varied cultures at the school at a special event on Friday 19th May.
Students from Year 12 and 13 were invited to attend school wearing cultural dress and also brought in cultural foods they made for the event. They enjoyed sharing and teaching each other about their cultures and traditions, as well as trying the various dishes and explaining how to prepare and eat them in the traditional style.
The Culture Day event was organised by the school’s Year 13 Prom Committee as a fundraiser for their upcoming prom.