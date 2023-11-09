Cross country triumph for Earls Barton Primary School!

6 boys and 6 girls from Years 3, 4, 5 and 6 were taken to the competition at Croyland Park, Wellingborough and each ran their hearts out in their respective races. Despite have over 100 competitors in each race, there were a variety of individual accolades for the children as they competed, with many winning medals and qualifying for the county cross country event. When the final scores were tallied, it was finally revealed that Earls Barton Primary School had triumphed once again!