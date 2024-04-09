Crime and justice focus for NIA students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team from Woodhill Prison hosted assemblies with Key Stage 3 students where they shared information about their careers and day to day work at the men’s high security prison and young offender institution in Milton Keynes.

They also presented students with handwritten testimonies, written specifically for the school, by adults serving prison sentences for crimes they committed during their teenage years. These testimonies highlighted the dangers of peer pressure situations and shed light on manipulation tactics used on young people by criminal organisations.

As well as the assemblies students also had lessons during the day themed around peer pressure, County Lines and Child Criminal Exploitation.

Northampton International Academy headteacher Martin Serráo said: “Our Curriculum Enrichment Days are an opportunity to provide students with different experiences and the chance to explore a topic in more detail.

“This one had a particularly powerful message which aimed to help equip learners with the information and tools they need to make positive choices, and to understand the challenges they may face outside of school and later in their lives.”