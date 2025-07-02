Cottingham CofE teaching assistant is finalist for prestigious award

Cottingham CofE Primary School, part of Peterborough Diocese Educational Trust (PDET), is celebrating their Higher-Level TA, Tom Stafford, reaching the finals for Teaching Assistant of the Year in the prestigious TES School Awards.

The TES Schools Awards, dubbed the 'Oscars of education', took place on Friday 20 June and are an annual event celebrating the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independent schools, across early years settings, primary and secondary.

An expert panel of judges comprised of leaders in education selected a shortlist for 22 categories, with a new category added this year: ‘Inclusive Trust of the Year’. While Tom didn’t win overall, it’s a huge accolade to have made the final shortlisting from entries across the UK.

Tom joined Cottingham in January 2020 after a successful career in football coaching. Initially taken on as a sports apprentice, he quickly became a trusted and valued member of staff, progressing through a TA apprenticeship to achieve HLTA status. He is now preparing to begin his initial teacher training in September 2025, with part-sponsorship from the Trust.

L-R: Tom Stafford, Ashley Scott, Cottingham CofE Primary School

Ashley Scott, Executive Headteacher at Cottingham, said: “Tom is a truly exceptional member of our school community. He has become a constant and trusted figure for the children, offering the nurturing support they need.

“His impact on the school community has been nothing short of transformational and it is only right that he has been recognised for his efforts with this award nomination. He may not have walked home with the award, but he is the real winner in our eyes!”

Tom’s contributions stretch far beyond the classroom. He leads Breakfast Club, lunchtime and after-school sports sessions, organises events with external partners like Northampton Saints Rugby Club, and supports SEND pupils through outdoor learning activities like the school allotment.

Last year, he was recognised by the UNISON Stars in our Schools - Hidden Hero Awards Celebrating Success Awards.

CEO at PDET, Ruth Walker-Green, added: “We are so incredibly proud of Mr Stafford, and what he has achieved at Cottingham. He is a valued member of our Trust family and we can’t wait to see what he achieves next!”