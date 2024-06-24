Corby Catering students enjoy baking master class with local business star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tresham College catering students at Corby have enjoyed a master class in allergy free cake making with local wholesale baking queen Valeria Mizuro-Turner.

After a chance meeting at the Northamptonshire County Council Big 50 Future Vision Conference last year, Tresham College Principal Robin Webber-Jones invited Valeria to meet the students at the College’s Manor Restaurant in Corby.

Valeria runs the Incredible Bakery Company in Warkton, Kettering, Britain’s premier gluten-free and vegan bakery. For the last ten years they have been delivering wholesale across the UK from the Isle of Mull to Penzance.

Valeria began her business after her son Leon was diagnosed with severe allergies:

“It was leading up to Leon’s first birthday and I wanted to make him a cake and that was the start of my baking business. We use innovative ingredients to create products that have the same great taste, appearance and nutritional qualities as craft bakery products.

“It has been wonderful to come into Tresham College Corby and pass on my knowledge to these students just as they set out on their careers. Providing allergy free dishes is essential now in any catering environment and hopefully they will see that taste is not compromised.”

The students made Brazilian Honey Cake under Valeria’s watchful eye. Tresham College Head of Catering and Hospitality Andrew Robinson said :

“We are so grateful that Valeria took the time to come and give our students the benefit of her extensive knowledge and the cake was delicious!”