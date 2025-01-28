Students at Kingswood Secondary Academy's careers event

On Wednesday 22nd January, Kingswood Secondary Academy in Corby hosted a highly successful careers event, welcoming over 60 employers to inspire and guide students about their future career paths.

The event featured a mix of nationally recognised companies alongside thriving local businesses, offering valuable insights into qualifications, apprenticeships, and job opportunities.

Organised by Beth Hardy, Aspiration and Careers Lead at Kingswood Secondary Academy, the event provided students with the opportunity to engage directly with employers. Practical advice covered:

The qualifications and skills required for various careers.

Opportunities for apprenticeships and internships.

Insights into the day-to-day responsibilities of different roles.

“We are hugely proud of our Careers Fair. This year we welcomed over 60 companies from a wide range of sectors and locations - local, national, and international. The purpose of the event is to continue raising the aspirations of our students and connect the hard work they demonstrate every day at Kingswood with the positive futures ahead. We estimate over 500 attendees across the day, including students from Kingswood and the wider Corby community in the evening. I want to extend my gratitude to everyone involved,” said Matthew Gamble, Principal at Kingswood Secondary Academy.

Students were enthusiastic about the event, with many sharing their excitement about the opportunities it provided. Julia, a Year 9 student at Kingswood, remarked: “I’ve learnt about the long and challenging route to becoming a vet, something I’ve wanted to do since I was in Year 2.” Another Year 9 student, Junior, added: “You know what you need to achieve to get a job you would like. Now I know what options I need to pick.”

The event also featured interactive activities, informational sessions, and one-on-one discussions. Employers from diverse industries were on hand to provide professional guidance, including TOS, Busy Bees, NHS, Northlands Veterinary Practice, Leicestershire County Council, North Northamptonshire Council, Rebel Art Group, Stantec, Jaguar, Balfour Beatty, Barclays, the British Army, Central Railway Systems Alliance, Moulton College, Portress & Richardson Architecture, and more.

Commenting on the importance of careers events, a representative from Barclays said: “Careers events are useful for students to understand that you do not need to come from a specific background to work in finance. It shows that anyone from all walks of life can achieve much more than what stereotypes tell them they can.”

The Careers Fair has solidified its place as a cornerstone event at Kingswood Secondary Academy, showing the school’s commitment to equipping students with the knowledge and tools to achieve their ambitions.