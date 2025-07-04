Commissioner’s youth workers host anti-social behaviour awareness workshops for hundreds of children before school summer holidays

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone’s youth workers are delivering workshops to hundreds of children to teach them how anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on their community.

The school sessions – which also coincide with anti-social behaviour awareness this week – are being held as part of the wider Safer Streets Summer initiative, supported by the Home Office.

The summer-long campaign is running from 30 June until the end of September 2025 and focuses on reducing town centre criminality, shop theft, street crime and anti-social behaviour.

Safer Streets Summer is being led locally by Danielle’s office in partnership with police, fire and rescue, councils, schools, health services, business, transport and community organisations.

School children take part in anti-social awareness activity.

Danielle’s youth workers – known as the Early Intervention Team – are predominantly targeting young people between 12 and 17 years old, as data shows this is the age group that is more likely to become involved in anti-social behaviour in the community.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “The focus for our Early Intervention Team is to support young people being out in the community safely and how anti-social behaviour can impact other people.

“We want to raise awareness going into the summer holidays that it’s important to have fun, but certain types of behaviour can cross a line and can have real life consequences.

“The value is about peer-to-peer support and trying to instil in a group of children that some risks aren’t worth taking and to give each other practical advice if something doesn’t feel right.”

Twelve schools across the county – including mainstream schools, alternative and post-16 provisions – have all signed up to day-long activity sessions, which include a cohort of children from each school.

The sessions are designed to educate students about how playing music too loud, dangerous use of electric scooters, littering and shoplifting all play a part in causing nuisance and alarming behaviour.

As part of the wider summer campaign, the Early Intervention Team is also taking extra 1-2-1 referrals for young person support if they are deemed higher risk from the Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

Danielle added: “Young people need services like our Early Intervention Team to hear their concerns and put them first.

“Our youth in this county deserve the very best start to life and our Early Intervention Team is there to support them, safeguard them and make them feel safe.

“I’m so glad the team is opening up their capacity during our Safer Streets Summer programme to educate and tackle the root cause of anti-social behaviour while protecting our young people from harm."