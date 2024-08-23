Clearing 2024: One week in, but there’s still time to call and discuss your UON options
As the first week after exam results 2024 draws to a close, our Clearing team has helped make more than 1,000 dreams of going to university a reality.
Exam results day 2024 fell on Thursday 15 August for A Level students and those who studied vocational qualifications such as BTECs.
It proved to be one of the busiest Clearing days for the University’s dedicated ‘bunker’ team that occupied two floors of the Learning Hub at Waterside campus.
The Clearing helpline opened at 8am and the phones were soon ringing off the hooks as the team dealt with hundreds of calls from young people looking to secure their place at UON or wanting to discuss their undergraduate options.
For the first week, the totals are:
- More than 1,318 calls to Clearing line and continuing as the line will be open until Friday 4 October.
- 1,778 Clearing applications completed.
- 1,002 Clearing offers have been made.
- More than 400 academics, marketing and admissions and other professional services staff have been talking to applicants and completing Clearing applications with them.
Dawn Mains, Head of Admissions, says: “As with other years, 2024 Clearing has been an incredible and rewarding time, for our teams and the young people who called us to discuss and secure their futures with University of Northampton.
“Colleagues from across UON pulled together to talk with prospective students and give expert, friendly advice and alleviate any concerns, with a positive attitude and a smile. They will continue to be on hand to answer questions until the Clearing helpline closes on 4 October.”
Call our Clearing helpline on 01604 214 808; there’s further information about Clearing at University of Northampton on our website.
