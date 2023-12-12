Christmas hampers delivered to elderly by therapy animals

The Northamptonshire village of Spratton was filled with Christmas spirit on Saturday 9th December as therapy animals from Animal Focused joined children from Spratton Church of England Primary School to deliver hampers of Christmas goodies to the elderly and vulnerable in the village.

The Village Friends project, which is in its second year, is organised by Spratton residents, Helen Scott and Lisa Harris. Working together they collect, package and deliver the generous donations from villagers and local businesses including Sauls of Spratton, Spratton Hall school, The Qube, St Matthews Health Care and Spratton Parish Council. Each year children from the local primary school and the therapy dog and pony from Animal Focused get tinselled up to hand deliver each of the hampers, knocking on doors and spreading a little festive cheer. Each hamper contains a variety of edible goodies, small gifts and a hand drawn card or note.

Organiser, Lisa Harris says “Christmas is about spreading joy and we wanted to make sure everyone in the village had something to smile about. This year, we held a coffee morning to gather the donations and fundraise through a raffle. These and the donations from local businesses meant we were able to produce 74 hampers, which were delivered to older people in Spratton, Creaton, Teeton and Hollowell.” with Helen adding; “It's the second year that the children and therapy animals have been involved and having a tinsel covered pony appear alongside the children to deliver the hampers really brings a smile to the residents faces with many of them coming out to pat the animals and chat with the children. We know some of the people we delivered to will have Christmas alone so these little gifts mean so much to them - it can be really emotional for everyone involved.”

The presence of the animals elicits heartwarming reactions, "It's amazing to witness the delight and smiles these animals bring. They're not just delivering hampers; they're delivering happiness," expressed Vicky Skinner, founder of Animal Focused..

The initiative has helped foster a sense of community with local people being asked to nominate the recipients and the unique delivery provides an opportunity for connection especially for those who have limited physical contact and companionship and serve as a poignant reminder of the power of empathy and the profound impact that simple gestures can have in brightening lives.