Christmas comes to Kings Heath Primary Academy

With the end of the autumn term fast approaching, pupils, parents, carers, and staff of Kings Heath Primary Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, came together for a fun festive afternoon of Christmas crafting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Festive decorations were the name of the game as all the crafters soon got into the spirit of Christmas with a little bit of help from some festive music and a whole heap of glitter, spending the afternoon beavering away on their creations.

They soon managed to transform the craft supplies into a host of spectacular festive decorations including beaded Christmas trees, reindeer tree decorations, handprint garlands, and pipe-cleaner snowflakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miss Sarah Durbin, Interim Principal said: “Christmas is a time for sharing, and we thought it would be a fun way for our families and community to share in the children’s infectious festive excitement, getting together to work on some artistic Christmas creations.

Pupils proudly share their craft work

“It also gave everyone time to pause from all the frenetic work in the run-up to Christmas and take some time out with each other, meaning grandparents, parents, carers, and children could enjoy some special moments crafting together.

“We were overwhelmed with support from our school community, with over 70 families attending and choosing to spend their time getting into the festive spirit together, regardless of religious beliefs. It truly sums up our ethos here at Kings Heath Primary, that we are driven by the impact that the expressive arts make to pupils' learning both academically and holistically, boosting both confidence and academic outcomes.