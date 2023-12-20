Christmas comes to Kings Heath Primary Academy
Festive decorations were the name of the game as all the crafters soon got into the spirit of Christmas with a little bit of help from some festive music and a whole heap of glitter, spending the afternoon beavering away on their creations.
They soon managed to transform the craft supplies into a host of spectacular festive decorations including beaded Christmas trees, reindeer tree decorations, handprint garlands, and pipe-cleaner snowflakes.
Miss Sarah Durbin, Interim Principal said: “Christmas is a time for sharing, and we thought it would be a fun way for our families and community to share in the children’s infectious festive excitement, getting together to work on some artistic Christmas creations.
“It also gave everyone time to pause from all the frenetic work in the run-up to Christmas and take some time out with each other, meaning grandparents, parents, carers, and children could enjoy some special moments crafting together.
“We were overwhelmed with support from our school community, with over 70 families attending and choosing to spend their time getting into the festive spirit together, regardless of religious beliefs. It truly sums up our ethos here at Kings Heath Primary, that we are driven by the impact that the expressive arts make to pupils' learning both academically and holistically, boosting both confidence and academic outcomes.
“Embracing each other’s cultures and religious beliefs is a huge part of what we do here so it was wonderful to see so many families coming together to share in the spirit of the season.”