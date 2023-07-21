A “one of a kind” teacher who has dedicated 33 years to a Northampton village school has retired - but not without an almighty send off from her pupils and colleagues.

Tracey Moxon has worked at Moulton Primary School since 1990 and in her time there has taught more than 900 children in her class, spent more than 20 years teaching Year 6 and has helped more than 7,600 families and children through her teaching roles, and more recently her roles as assistant head and in pastoral care.

The now 58-year-old from Long Buckby told Chronicle & Echo she got into teaching after she was told she was “too short” to be a police officer. She says she always wanted to be in a “helping profession” and she felt teaching was something she could do. After training in Northampton, she spent three years at a school in Wellingborough, but after that her entire career has been spent at Moulton Primary School.

Tracey Moxon retired from Moulton Primary School on Thursday (July 20) after 33 years of dedication.

“I haven’t been out of a school really since I was four-and-a-half years old”, Tracey said.

“I will take away amazing memories, with the children being the ones who keep you on your toes, make you laugh and make you cry, sometimes.

“With teaching Year 6 for over 20 years I have done residentials and got them ready for secondary school. With Moulton Secondary School being so close, I see them so much and you can see them growing up and developing into lovely people. It’s great to think I have played a part in that.”

As Tracey has seen generations pass through the school, she says she has also ended up working with people who she used to teach.

The whole school dressed in orange (Tracey's favourite colour) and held a special assembly on the teacher's last day.

“I hear how they are getting on and see that I have been a little part of that puzzle. It’s really satisfying,” the retiring teacher added.

The current head teacher of Moulton Primary School, Lauren Jones, says Tracey will be missed by the whole school.

“She is a one of a kind teacher, she is a landmark figure,” Lauren said.

“I can’t put into words the impact she has had on the school or how much the staff, children and parents will miss her.

Tracey, left, with her beloved Robbie Williams (or at least a staff member with a Robbie mask on) and right with a cake organised by parents.

“She is inspirational in teaching to staff and children and her contribution to the leadership of the school has been phenomenal.

“She has made an indelible mark on the school and we are grateful for everything she has done for us to help the school strive forward.

“I’ve been head teacher for the last ten years, which has seen Ofsted inspections and various challenges, but she has always been right by my side. We have taken on anything and everything together.

“I can’t imagine Moulton Primary School without her.”

Tracey is a Robbie Williams superfan and is due to see him live for the 31st time in August, but she says some of her pupils now do not know who the pop superstar is.

Her love for the former Take That singer was reflected in the “special week of celebrations” that the school hosted. Colleagues wore Robbie masks and her other love - the colour orange - was also a theme as the whole school wore the teacher’s favourite colour on the last day of term.

Tracey explained that she first saw a colleague wearing an orange tie and then saw the head teacher in an orange top. At this point she thought it might just be the staff wearing orange, but then she headed down to the gate to welcome students into school. She described seeing a “stream of orange”.

“The orange blew my mind. It was unbelievable,” she added.

“It shows that our parents really go for it and are so lovely. It meant the world and brightened the day, as it was a hard day. I’m so blessed.”

Earlier in the week, the school also hosted an afternoon tea party with former pupils and colleagues on Monday and on Thursday a special assembly was held before Tracey walked around corridors lined with children dressed in orange, where she received an ovation.

Asked for her parting words, Tracey said: “To the staff, I feel honoured to work in the most amazing team, especially Lauren.

“To the children and families, I hope they continue to be amazing and reach their potential. All you ever want is for them to pick the right path that will make them happy. And make sure you know who Robbie Williams is!”