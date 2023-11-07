Children turn scientists for the morning

On Tuesday 7th November the children at Child First Moulton spent the morning partaking in a range of fun and exciting science experiments. Mr Young who is a parent and also a biochemist at Northampton university was joined by 2 of his colleagues Jazmine Cox – Microbiologist and Amit Nathabhai – Pharmacologist to work with the children carrying out a number of experiments.

The morning was planned as part of an outreach project to promote and ignite children’s interest in science from an early age. Angela Green Manager said – This morning was not only fun and informative for the children, but it will hopefully encourage our children to think of science in a new way, our aspiration is that they may even become the next generation scientists who could find cures, save species, or even save lives in the future.