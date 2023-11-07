News you can trust since 1931
Children turn scientists for the morning

Northampton University and Child First Nursery Moulton work together to ignite children's interest in Science.
By Angela GreenContributor
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:52 GMT- 1 min read
On Tuesday 7th November the children at Child First Moulton spent the morning partaking in a range of fun and exciting science experiments. Mr Young who is a parent and also a biochemist at Northampton university was joined by 2 of his colleagues Jazmine Cox – Microbiologist and Amit Nathabhai – Pharmacologist to work with the children carrying out a number of experiments.

The morning was planned as part of an outreach project to promote and ignite children’s interest in science from an early age. Angela Green Manager said – This morning was not only fun and informative for the children, but it will hopefully encourage our children to think of science in a new way, our aspiration is that they may even become the next generation scientists who could find cures, save species, or even save lives in the future.

