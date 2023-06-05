Children from Roade Primary School help plant trees at Courteenhall Estate

A group of children from Roade Primary School in Roade visited the Courteenhall Estate to plant a number of trees as part of a national Platinum Jubilee project.

The South Northamptonshire Estate has planted dozens of trees across its parkland as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy. The project has seen over three million trees planted across the UK to create a living legacy in honour of Queen Elizabeth. The initiative was extended to this Spring to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memoriam to honour Her Majesty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The different species of native trees planted at Courteenhall include oak, cedar, beech, field maple, lime, walnut and cedar.

Children from Roade Primary School planting trees at Courteenhall Estate

Roade Primary School is a frequent visitor to the Estate where teachers incorporate the curriculum with learning outside.

Dr Johnny Wake, Managing Partner of Courteenhall Estate, said: “We enjoy working with our local schools and have regular visits from the teachers and children at Roade Primary School.

“They do activities such as art in the arboretum, have talks from members of the Courteenhall team to help further their understanding of where their food comes from and sustainable farming, and learn about the Countryside Code in relation to our free range livestock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great that the children helped us to plant a number of trees as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy. It’s a lovely initiative which will help to create a greener country and benefit future generations as well as being a symbol of the late Queen’s legacy.”

Children from Roade Primary School planting trees at Courteenhall Estate