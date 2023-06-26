Submit your story via our website

The festival was held at the nursery and a wonderful parent who has a band of his own took time out of his busy schedule to play a set for the children. He even had chance to perform on stage with his son and a member of staff.

As a settting we believe in celebrating all the arts and allowing children to become fully immersed, the opportunites we offer all our children are design to encourage their development and provide them experiences they may not get otherwise.