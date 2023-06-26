Children enjoy Child First Fest '23 at Child First Moulton
Children at Child First Moulton attended their very own music festival in aid of International World Music day on Wednesday 21st June.
The festival was held at the nursery and a wonderful parent who has a band of his own took time out of his busy schedule to play a set for the children. He even had chance to perform on stage with his son and a member of staff.
As a settting we believe in celebrating all the arts and allowing children to become fully immersed, the opportunites we offer all our children are design to encourage their development and provide them experiences they may not get otherwise.
Who needs Glastonbury when you have Child First Fest...