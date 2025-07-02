Children as young as three exhibit Matisse-inspired artwork at historic Delapré Abbey

Children decorated their own pebbles

In a vibrant celebration of creativity and early childhood development, children as young as three showcased their artwork at the prestigious Delapré Abbey in Northampton this summer, in June.

The exhibition, inspired by the bold colours and organic forms of post-Impressionist master Henri Matisse, was the culmination of an innovative project led by Queen Eleanor Primary Academy, part of Creative Education Trust, and the University of Northampton.

The initiative aimed to develop communication and oracy skills through creative expression. Children explored Matisse’s techniques – cut-outs, spirals, and natural shapes – using them as a springboard for their own open-ended, self-directed creations.

The project encouraged young participants to not only make art but to talk about it, fostering confidence and active presence in their formative years.

Artwork by children on display at Delapré Abbey

Queen Eleanor Primary Academy extended the invitation to local schools and nurseries, making the exhibition a collaborative community effort. The project builds on previous successful partnerships with Samantha Weeks, Senior Lecturer in Education, Professor Eunice Lumsden, and the University of Northampton’s Childhood, Youth and Families team.

Magnus Wallace, Headteacher of Queen Eleanor Primary Academy, highlighted the developmental value of the project: “These early years are a crucial phase in a child’s growth. Whether they’re painting or moving magnets around a board, the opportunity to express themselves in their own way is immensely beneficial.”

The stunning setting of Delapré Abbey added a sense of grandeur and inspiration to the event, making it a memorable experience for children, educators, and families alike.